Sergio Canales He knows what it’s like to play for teams of the stature of Real Madrid, Real Sociedad and Real Betis, which is why he has stated that the Monterrey Football Club is on par with those important teams in Spain, as mentioned by the president of the institution. albiazul, José Antonio ‘Tato’ Noriega.
In a talk with the media, the manager stated that he has had talks with the Spanish player where he has expressed that he is happy with the level of the institution in every way.
“The other day I was asking him about how he was doing and how he felt. He told me that he was very happy with the level he saw in our institution, with the Mexican soccer team, our facilities, and he told me that Rayados is at the level of any important team in Spain,” said the former soccer player and current manager.
The Spaniard comes from being a stronghold in the green and white team and from being champion with his country in the most recent edition of the Nations League, so he is accustomed to the highest level of play, his statements are worth taking into account.
La Pandilla has been the team that invested the most in this transfer market with the incorporation of Sergio Canales and Jesus Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Coronaboth players from Spain.
