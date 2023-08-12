The Colombian team receives a millionaire prize for its historic 2023 Women’s World Cup

The Colombian women’s team has nothing to regret. The 23 warriors carried the national flag for the first time to the quarterfinals of a women’s World Cup.

This Saturday, in a tough battle, they fell 1-2 against England. But for the whole country they are champions. Her unprecedented feat receives an award never seen before for national players. One more victory for the fight for equality led by Colombian soccer players.

The prize for a historic World Cup

Fifa announced that for this World Cup, for the first time, it will guarantee economic prizes for the players who participated in the event.

For having reached the quarterfinals, each Colombian player, exposes the entity that governs world soccer, will receive 713’072.160 million pesos (180 thousand dollars)with today’s rate.

Although it has not been made official so far, the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) is preparing an economic prize for the players. For now, the amount is unknown.

Of course, Fifa, as announced, will give the FCF a prize of 5,610,000 dollars for the achievement of the players.

With today’s rate, the value would exceed 22 billion Colombian pesos.

