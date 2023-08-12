Saturday, August 12, 2023
The Colombian team receives a millionaire prize for its historic 2023 Women's World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 12, 2023
in Sports
0
The Colombian team receives a millionaire prize for its historic 2023 Women’s World Cup

An unforgettable Women’s World Cup: Colombia was great!Colombia in the Women’s World Cup.

Colombia women's team

The warriors took the flag of the country where never before. His award here is unprecedented.

The Colombian women’s team has nothing to regret. The 23 warriors carried the national flag for the first time to the quarterfinals of a women’s World Cup.

This Saturday, in a tough battle, they fell 1-2 against England. But for the whole country they are champions. Her unprecedented feat receives an award never seen before for national players. One more victory for the fight for equality led by Colombian soccer players.

(Colombia made history! They closed their incredible Women's World Cup after losing vs. England).

The prize for a historic World Cup

Colombia vs. England

Fifa announced that for this World Cup, for the first time, it will guarantee economic prizes for the players who participated in the event.

For having reached the quarterfinals, each Colombian player, exposes the entity that governs world soccer, will receive 713’072.160 million pesos (180 thousand dollars)with today’s rate.

(Linda Caicedo speaks to Colombia in a crying video: 'We left in a very sad way').

Although it has not been made official so far, the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) is preparing an economic prize for the players. For now, the amount is unknown.

Of course, Fifa, as announced, will give the FCF a prize of 5,610,000 dollars for the achievement of the players.

With today’s rate, the value would exceed 22 billion Colombian pesos.

More news

SPORTS

