Friday, September 22, 2023, 12:32



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Segura Hydrographic Confederation has contracted the work to optimize and increase pumping in three stations in order to reduce the entry of nutrients into the Mar Menor. The BOE publishes this Friday the contract signed with a company that will be responsible for installing new vertical pumping groups, flowmeters and valves for the hydraulic and energy optimization of the Albujón, Los Narejos and El Mojón pumping stations, with a budget of 211,000 euros.

This action is included in the Framework of Priority Actions of the Ministry for the Ecological Transition, with the purpose of retaining part of the load of nutrients that enter the Mar Menor, mainly through the Albujón Rambla. These flows are extracted with pumping systems and diverted to the Postrasvase del Campo de Cartagena channels to dilute the nitrate concentrations and use said volumes in irrigation, as long as the salinity level is tolerable for the crops.

The CHS received three offers, and the works have been awarded to the company Eppa Engineering, SL