The Christmas campaign will generate 26,415 contracts in the Galician communitywhich is 16.8% more than last year, according to a Randstad report published this Wednesday. He increase in hiring It is one point higher than the average of 15.4% year-on-year progress in Spain, with a total of 491,175 new contracts.

All the provinces will experience increases in hiring, led by Ourense (20.2%), followed by Lugo (17.6%), Pontevedra (16.5%) and A Coruña (16.3%). The regional director of Temporary Work for the northern zone of Randstad, Jesus Fernandez Lima, explains that Christmas is “one of the most dynamic moments” due to the rise in consumption and intense activity in sectors such as commerce, logistics and hospitality.

This period reflects how companies redouble their efforts to meet the high demandhighlighting the importance of strengthening their staff to guarantee an efficient and quality service. The economic context and outlook also help, since a positive 2025 is expected.

Among the most active sectors, the logistics sector stands out, which will be one of the main drivers of hiring during the Christmas campaign. In fact, the profiles that logistics companies will demand the most to respond to the increase in consumption will be those of packers, forklift drivers, warehouse workers and transportersamong others.

In addition, Randstad detects an increase in the needs of professionals destined for customer serviceboth ‘online’ and telephone, with mastery of the technological tools necessary for this. The hospitality industry will also experience a significant increase in hiring thanks to the good times it is going through. tourist activity and restoration.

In this sector, we will look for waiters and profiles oriented towards customer service and commercial capacity. Finally, the trade sectorFor its part, it will reinforce its staff with employees, promoters and commercial profiles, mainly.

State data

The Christmas campaign, from ‘Black Friday’ to the January sales, will generate 491,175 new hires in Spain15.4% more than last year, when 425,665 work contracts were signed, according to Randstad forecasts, for which it has taken into account the commerce, hospitality, logistics and transport sectors.

Precisely, logistics and transportation will be the sector that generates the most contracts in this campaign, with 211,400, as well as the one that will grow the most, 25.8% compared to the previous year. For its part, Randstad predicts that the hospitality industry, one of the most benefited sectors at this time, will sign 179,000 contracts this campaign, 10.6% more than the previous year, while commerce will sign 100,775 contracts, 5.2% further.

Regarding the weight of the sectors, transport and logistics account for 43% of the total vacancies, hospitality 36% and commerce just over 20%. By communities, Randstad highlights the good behavior of Castilla-La Mancha and Castilla y Leónwhose Christmas hiring will grow by 24% and 19.5%, respectively.

In the northern zone In Spain, significant increases in hiring will be recorded in Aragon (+19%), Asturias (+18.6%) and La Rioja (+18.6%), while the islands, where tourism, hospitality and business commercial are vital on these dates, they will also present double-digit growth, greater than 18% in both cases.

At the other extreme are Cantabria (+3.4%), Andalusia (+13.4%) and Murcia (+14.1%). In the case of the Valencian CommunityRandstad points out that the impact of DANA on its economic activity for this Christmas campaign will be important, although it will maintain a growth of 6.9% in hiring compared to last year, with the hospitality industry as the most affected sector.