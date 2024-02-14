Are you looking for an affordable option to celebrate the February 14th in Morelia? The motels They can be an ideal alternative for those who want to enjoy a private space and with affordable rates. Here we present a selection of the cheapest motels in Morelia so you can celebrate Valentine's Day without breaking your budget.

1. Motel La Quinta.- This motel offers clean, comfortable rooms at affordable prices. In addition, it has a strategic location, a few minutes from the center of the city of Morelia. The rates for the February 14th They are around $400 pesos for 6 hours.

2. Motel LA Autoparador.- This motel stands out for its quiet and safe environment. It offers rooms with jacuzzi and cable television service. Rates for February 14 range between $550 and $600 pesos per night.

3. Motel Aqua.- This motel is an ideal option for those looking for a basic and functional space. It offers rooms with a double or king size bed, private bathroom and television. The rates for the February 14th They are between $350 and $450 pesos for 6 hours.

4. Motel Montecarlo.- This motel is characterized by being one of the most requested and its personalized attention. It offers simple rooms, suites with jacuzzi and suite with pool and suite with sauna. All rooms are equipped with telephone, flat screen with cable television, complimentary Wi-Fi connection, private and private parking and restaurant-bar service in the comfort of your room. Rates for February 14 range from $480 to $1,950 pesos per night.

5. Motel Cairo.- This motel is a popular choice due to its central location and affordable prices. It offers rooms with private bathroom, cable TV and air conditioning. The rates for February 14 are 450 to 750 pesos for 8 hours.

It is important to remember that in these motels it is not possible to reserve in advance, since the demand for motels usually increases considerably during the Day of love and Friendship. We recommend you check rates and availability directly with the motel of your choice.