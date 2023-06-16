Since the Yllana company was founded more than 30 years ago, its theatrical activity has not stopped growing and consolidating, offering humor and creativity in all its projects. One of the original members is David Ottone, who is now leading the play tonight at Alcantarilla as part of its Theater Festival.

The Parque del Acueducto will be the backdrop for ‘Campeones de la comedia’, a show of laughter and inclusion devised by the creators of the award-winning film ‘Campeones’, with David Marqués responsible for the script and Javier Fesser and Luis Manso as collaborators . All of them have given life to the story of Gloria and Josete, played by Gloria Ramos and José Manuel Blanco, two actors with intellectual disabilities who have seen their careers take off since their appearance in ‘Campeones’. They have just become independent under the tutelage of Claudia, played by Claudia Fesser. Faced with the need to find a job with which to support themselves, Claudia suggests that they try to dedicate themselves to something that she likes: they want to be artists.

When

Friday, at 10:00 p.m.

Where

Auditorium of the Aqueduct, Alcantarilla.

How much

Tickets: 18, 20 and 22 euros.

To do this they must find a representative and it turns out that Gloria has been talking to one for a long time through a dating ‘app’, although using a photo of Claudia without her knowing. Although she is reluctant at first, Claudia agrees to meet him. It is then that the true entanglement of the comedy begins: Héctor, her representative, will fall in love with what he believes to be Gloria and will carry out a whole strategy of deceit to win points with her.

The actress Gloria Ramos was the first woman with intellectual disabilities nominated for a Goya

He will use two of his less illustrious clients, Alberto and Emilio, whom he has ignored for a long time, as fake producers interested in meeting Gloria and Josete. The two aspiring actors will see here their opportunity to leave their lonely street performances and finally achieve their dream of being actors in a real play. Luis Mottola, Alberto Nieto and Emilio Gavira are the three artists who complete the cast of this work for all audiences in which laughter, entanglement and inclusion are guaranteed.