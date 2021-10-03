Today, October 3, enjoy The Challenger LIVE. In this edition, the three finalists (Connection Crew, Luis Adrian Cruz and Karla Delfín) will compete to occupy the first place of the Televisa reality show. Lucero, Mijares and Itatí Cantoral will serve again as jurors; however, it will be the public that decides who will be the winner of the season.

The grand finale can be seen through El Canal de las Estrellas starting at 8.30 pm. Here we tell you how, when and where to watch the full program. Also, find out how to vote for your favorite contestant on The Challenger.

Live: The challenger LIVE TODAY FINAL on Televisa

Who are the finalists?

After a long season, The Challenger now has its three finalists. Here is the complete list of the participants who will fight to occupy the first place in the artistic competition broadcast by El Canal de las Estrellas:

Connection Crew – dance category

Luis Adrian Cruz – singing category

Karla Delfín – imitation category.

The challenger: how to vote for my favorite in the grand finale of the Televisa reality show?

What time does The Challenger start?

The final of The Challenger will begin at 8.30 pm (Central Mexico time), same time as in Peru, this Sunday, October 3. Lucero, Mijares and Itatí Cantoral (program judges) will have the difficult task of qualifying the submissions of the three finalists who will compete to become the winner.

On which channel does The Challenger play?

The program The challenger is officially broadcast on the channel of the Stars Channel in Mexico. At the moment, there is no television channel that legally broadcasts said entertainment space in Peru; however, it will be available through Blim TV, Televisa’s streaming service. In addition, you can follow the minute by minute in La República Espectáculos.

How to watch the Channel of the Stars LIVE?

To be able to see the Channel of the Stars LIVE, you must tune in to the signal of said medium from your Smart TV or by entering the official website of Las Estrellas Televisa. Here is the list of channels according to your cable operator in Mexico.

Sky Channel 102 (SD) Channel 147 (+1) Channel 148 (+2) Channel 1102 (HD) Channel 1148 (+2 HD)

Dish Channel 102 (SD) Channel 602 (HD)

Star TV Channel 102 (HD).

Another alternative to enjoy the programming of the Channel of the Stars LIVE is to download the App Las Stars on your cell phone or tablet, available on iOS and Android.

El Retador Mexico: Sunday, September 19

How to watch Televisa LIVE?

If you want to tune in to Televisa LIVE, you can do so from its official website. Currently, this service is not officially available in Peru.

How to vote in The Challenger?

In order to vote for your favorite participant in The Challenger, you must follow the following steps:

Enter the program portal ( link here ).

As soon as Consuelo Duval indicates that it is time to vote, two options will appear on the site: challenger and champion.

At that moment you can select your favorite and click on vote in order to cast only one vote.

When the closing of the voting is announced, the count will begin to deliver the envelope to the driver, who will give the final result.

What is The Challenger about?

The Challenger is a Mexican program in which participants face off in three categories: singing, dancing, and imitation.

