The promoter of the Disciplinary Action of the General Council of the Judiciary, Ricardo Conde, has agreed this Monday to open an information procedure to the head of the Commercial Court number 11 of Madrid, Manuel Ruiz de Lara, for the messages published on his X account in which, among other statements, he refers to the wife of the President of the Government, Begoña Gómez, as “Barbigoña.”

Specifically, one of the messages that has had the most echo and that is already inaccessible on his social network account, was published on December 28, April Fool’s Day, and stated that the President of the Government was going to announce his appointment as attorney general.

“The pact includes reform of the CGPJ, resignation as FGE (attorney general of the State) of the ‘official draft of messages’ and replacement of Conde-Pumpido who will go on to direct a chair of ‘unconstitutionality and amnesty’ with Barbigoña in Santo Domingo,” it read. .

It was illustrated with a photograph of Sánchez, another of a greeting from the State Attorney General to the President of the Government in the presence of his wife and a screenshot of a video that has gone viral these days and that with the title “Barbigoña” represents Begoña Gómez like a doll in different trades and professions, relating it to his accusation in a Madrid court.









Already last February, the same judge was singled out for disciplinary action after referring to Pedro Sánchez as a “psychopath.” The Permanent Commission unanimously agreed to reject the proposal to archive the information procedure that had been opened and decided to open a file for that comment, like others of the same nature published on the social network. The promoter had archived the procedure due to the impossibility of verifying that the messages were such, since the account had been deleted.

A previous step

The informative diligence is a prior step to deciding whether the judge has engaged in any conduct deserving of sanction, in which case a disciplinary file would be initiated. They are opened at the request of complaints received by the General Council of the Judiciary. In 2023, there were 312 complaints of this type that were transferred for disciplinary purposes and 10 were those on which measures of this type were adopted. Regarding information proceedings, up to 600 have been initiated in 2024.

The judge of the National Court Eloy Velasco is in an identical situation, to whom the Promoter has also initiated an information procedure following a complaint from an individual regarding the statements he made during a conference about the former Minister of Equality and Podemos MEP Irene Montero, thread of the law of ‘yes means yes’.

«Suddenly they thought they were showing us the world. They tried to explain to us what consent is… To a jurist, who has known what consent is since Roman Law. And the express, and the tacit consent, and the consequent acts. And a thousand more things that Irene Montero will never learn from her Mercadona cashier, nor will she be able to teach the rest of us,” she said during her speech.