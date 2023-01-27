With a good command of team sports, the Downtown area had a successful day on the first day of the games Inter UAS 2023which are developed in the facilities of University City and the university stadiumin the city of Culiacan, Sinaloa.

In the case of soccer, they had no mercy on the Center-North by giving him a 6-0 win, Anoray Gastélum standing out with a couple of goals, at minutes 13 and 36, Heidi Lizárraga nested another at 18, followed by Guadalupe Zamora, Laslia Rodríguez and Kitzia Cháidez.

The South Zone beat the North team 2-1 with goals from Zamora Cervantes and Melissa Castro. The discount for the North fell into the spoils of Xiomara Ortiz.

FAST FOOTBALL

The Central Zone suffered to defeat the South with a score of 3 goals to 2, scored by José Campos, Jesús Gómez and Edgar Landeros. Po la Sur were present on the scoreboard Miguel Ibarra and Alan Alapizco.

In the case of the Northended up filling the Center-North with a score of 7-3, where José Castro and Heri Peralta nested a pair, followed by Ramón Apodaca, Oscar Miranda and Jesús Soto. For the North Center, Randy Lozoy, Irvin Carvajal and Edgar Lara.

INDOOR VOLLEYBALL

The Center did not fight to beat the South in two sets by 25-17 and 27-25, in the women’s division. While in the men’s branch, the Center surpassed the South by 27-25 and 25-20.

BASKETBALL

In the women’s branch, the North surpassed the South to the tune of 46-31, with a favorable first quarter for the North by 12-10, they immediately fell 8-12, already in the third they closed 10-5 and the final one 16- 3 to rescue wide advantage.

The Center was a steamroller in the men’s division, crossing over the Center-North 95-36 with an inspired first quarter in which they finished 31-09. Today, Friday, the activity of the Inter UAS 2023.