In Russia, the proportion of Omicron BA.1 genomes loaded into the database contains the Spike:R346K mutation, Kamil Khafizov, head of the scientific group for the development of new diagnostic methods based on sequencing technologies at the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, told Izvestiya. According to him, relatively little genetic diversity has been accumulated within the Omicron BA.1 main line.

“However, according to the results of sequencing data, new acquired mutations were still found in the spike protein, including R346K in the RDB domain (a fragment of the S-protein with which the virus attaches to the receptor on the surface of a human cell. – Izvestia), which was previously found in the “Mu” variant,” the specialist said.

As scientists reported within the framework of the meeting of the Scientific Council of the Russian Academy of Sciences “Life Sciences”, dedicated to Omicron, held the day before, the BA.1 variant with the R346K mutation in the spike protein was designated BA.1.1. A number of experts fear that this mutation will provide the virus with a better escape from antibodies.

However, the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology did not confirm this information. According to Kamil Khafizov, there is no evidence that it affects the contagiousness, the course of the disease and treatment.

“According to various sources, the rate of increase in the frequency of Omicron with this mutation is approximately the same as that of the rest of the BA.1 line, and therefore it does not give noticeable advantages, at least in terms of transmissibility,” said Kamil Khafizov in conversation with Izvestia.

Scientists emphasize that this sub-variant requires further study.

