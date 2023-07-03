The project to launch the digital ruble is developing according to plan, the legislative framework is ready and was even adopted at the end of last year in the first reading, Alla Bakina, director of the National Payment System Department of the Central Bank (CB), recalled in an interview with Izvestia. As of today, the amendments for the second reading have been prepared and agreed upon.

“We expect that the State Duma will pass the law before the summer holidays. The dialogue is attended not only by representatives of the Bank of Russia and the State Duma, but also by departments – the Ministry of Finance, Rosfinmonitoring, the Federal Customs Service, the Federal Bailiff Service and others. All relationships, all wording, nuances, deadlines – everything needs to be correctly spelled out in the legislation. It took time to bring everything to a common denominator. There were no fundamental contradictions between the departments,” Bakina noted.

According to her, in a test environment with a group of pilot banks and their clients, the Central Bank has already carried out all the necessary checks. At the first stage, it is planned to pilot such operations as opening and closing digital wallets, transferring funds to them from non-cash accounts and transfers between individuals, as well as paying for goods and services. Payment in digital rubles will work using a QR code.

“The first pilot group included 13 banks, and we already have a lot of applicants for the next stages – about 20 players,” Alla Bakina added.

