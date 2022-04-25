Sinaloa.- In the first quarter of the year, the State Human Rights Commission (ECHR) from Sinaloa received 14 complaints against the prison system of the State, one more compared to the same period last year.

The Aguaruto Penitentiary, in Culiacan, had eight complaintsone in the north zone, two in the north central zone and three in the south zone.

Unlike the four quarters of 2021, in the first of 2022 the ECHR does not specify which are the violations that moved the complainants to leave that precedent in the commission.

Cases handled

During this period the commission also dealt with 23 cases immediately, of which 13 correspond to the Aguaruto prison, eight to the prison in the southern zone and one in each prison in the north and central-north zones.

In the first quarter of last year, the State Human Rights Commission received 13 complaints against the Sinaloa prison system, of which 10 were against the Aguaruto penitentiary, two from the north zone and one against the prison. from the southern zone.

In these cases, the CEDH did make known the violations, which were against the protection of health, against the right to integrity, personal security and health, against the rights of persons deprived of their liberty, for mistreatment, cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment and for violating the right of prisoners to receive family visits.

Both last year and this year, the Aguaruto penitentiary leads the line of nonconformities, although in the current one there are two fewer complaints than in 2021.