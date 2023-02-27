Mexico City. In a demonstration called by leaders and legislators of political parties such as National Action (BREAD), the Institutional Revolutionary (PRI) and the Democratic Revolution Party (PRI), as well as organizations linked to businessman Claudio X. González, promoter of the political alliance Va por México, 90,000 people gathered on the plate of the capital’s Zócalo this February 26, in the march in defense of the INE.

The demonstration was called in defense of the National Electoral Institute (INE) and against the call “Plan B” to the electoral reform proposed by the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO).

He Road Guidance Center of the Capital Citizen Security Secretariat (OVIAL) reported that “today, in the Zócalo of Mexico City, 90,000 people held a peaceful demonstration.”

However, the political opponents of the AMLO government who called the mobilization accused that the influx was of half a million people.

The CDMX government reported 90,000 people in the INE march. / Photo: Darkroom

“More than 500,000 people went to the Zócalo of CDMX today to defend the INE and our democracy. López Obrador said that if more than a hundred thousand demonstrated, he would go to his ranch. So he can go packing his bags now, ”wrote the senator for National Action (PAN), Kenia López Rabadán.

The congregation began in the early hours of the day and was released for several weeks. Although it was a citizen demonstration, the call was made by leaders and legislators of political parties, as well as by organizations linked to businessman Claudio X. González, promoter of the Va por México political alliance.

According to data from the same organizers, the mobilization took place in 100 cities in the country, where opponents of the Fourth Transformation government came together to “defend democracy,” as the banners read.