Sunday, April 23, 2023, 09:32



The City Council has approved its Strategic Subsidies Plan for the 2023-2025 financial years, which includes aid for this year worth 18,244,587.70 euros to various entities, groups and individuals.

Obliged by law, the City Council brings together the entire program of subsidies and aid that it will call and grant between 2023 and 2025, in order to guarantee the principles of publicity and free competition, objectivity in its granting, equality and non-discrimination, transparency, efficiency and allocation efficiency.

The document is divided into seven strategic lines: Social Action, Promotion of Economic Interests, Promotion of Associative Activity, Promotion of Sports, Cultural and Educational Revitalization, Awards, Scholarships and study and research pensions and Promotion of Sustainable City.