The regional association of hoteliers, Hostecar, and the Cartagena City Council agreed yesterday to jointly develop a new ordinance. The regulations will speed up and improve the processing of licenses to put up seasonal beach facilities and terraces of bars and cafeterias on public roads. In addition to simplifying the registration and renewal procedure, the regulations will seek to make nightstands accessible to all people.

It was at a meeting in which, along with municipal and Hostecar technicians, the mayor of Commerce, Belén Romero, the Councilor for Citizen Security, José Ramón Llorca, and the president of Hostecar, Francisco Garnero, attended.

Both parties will also work to establish uniform criteria in terms of furniture, parasols and nightstands. The purpose is to improve the appearance of the city thanks to its hospitality. In addition, they agreed to return to normality, once the exceptional situation derived from the pandemic had passed, in order to recover the parking spaces and traffic lanes on public roads occupied by the terraces.

Regularize the nightstands



“Based on road safety criteria, we have agreed that it is necessary to progressively remove the nightstands and terraces that were installed exceptionally to help the sector during the Covid-19 sanitary restrictions. And that it is convenient to regularize the situation of these temporary facilities that do not have a license, “detailed the mayor José Ramón Llorca at the end of the meeting held at the Palacio Consistorial.