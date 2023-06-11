Canadian Foreign Ministry announced the order to arrest the Russian An-124 “Ruslan” for its confiscation

The Government of Canada ordered the arrest of the Russian An-124 Ruslan transport aircraft for its confiscation and further transfer to Ukraine. This is reported RIA News with reference to the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Once the asset is seized, the Government of Canada will dispose of it in accordance with federal law Foreign Ministry of Canada

According to the press release, if it is confiscated, Ottawa will work with Kiev to “redistribute it to compensate victims of human rights violations, restore international peace and security, or restore Ukraine.”

Plans to withdraw the Russian aircraft for transfer to Ukraine became known from a statement by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during his unannounced visit to Kyiv.

How did Ruslan get stuck at a Canadian airport?

An An-124 Ruslan aircraft belonging to the Volga-Dnepr company got stuck at Pearson International Airport in Canada on February 27 last year. It was noted that the aircraft arrived in the country to deliver a batch of rapid tests for COVID-19.

At the same time, Canada imposed a ban on the use of its airspace for all aircraft registered in Russia. The crew of the vehicle returned to Russia.

Millions of rubles for parking

Since the arrest, the aircraft has regularly been issued fines of more than a thousand Canadian dollars (about 50 thousand rubles) for each day of parking.

So, last year it was reported that the Russian airline paid more than 100 thousand Canadian dollars (4.5 million rubles) to park a cargo plane stuck at the Toronto airport.

Aircraft cannot fly into Canadian territorial airspace as it violates NOTAM (notice to aviators of flights) Transport Canada

Kyiv’s statement

In April, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced that Canada would confiscate and transfer the An-124 aircraft of the Russian airline to Kyiv.

According to him, a new package of anti-Russian sanctions from Ottawa is expected. In particular, against the Russian company Volga-Dnepr, which owns the An-124. In addition, the United States imposed sanctions against 120 legal entities and individuals.

We are preparing to confiscate the An-124 aircraft and other assets of the aggressor in Canada and transfer them to Ukraine Denis Shmyhal Prime Minister of Ukraine

Earlier, Shmygal called on Canadian entrepreneurs to invest in the economy of the republic and join the restoration of the state. He noted that the Kyiv authorities expect the government of Canada to offer their businesses effective tools to stimulate investment in Ukraine.