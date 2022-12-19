International organizations, governments, political leaders, human rights activists and celebrities from around the world yesterday raised their voices to call on Iran’s theocratic regime not to carry out the execution of soccer player Amir Nasr-Azadani and to release actress and activist Taraneh. Alidoosti, sentenced to death and arrested for his relationship with the protests that have shaken the Asian country for the last three months. The popular uprising was sparked by the death on September 16 of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish girl who died after being detained in Tehran by the Morale Police on charges of not wearing the mandatory headscarf properly. .

The Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, pointed out that it is “totally unacceptable how Iran has reacted to the protests and has staged massive human rights violations”, with hundreds of people killed, thousands arrested and two men hanged.

Belgium has also called on its citizens to leave the Persian country “as soon as possible” due to the “greater risk of arbitrary arrests.”

The wave of international solidarity between the artists is led by the singer Shakira, who on Sunday took advantage of the moments before the initial whistle in the final in Qatar to write on Twitter, where she has 53 million followers, that “the World Cup, Christmas , cannot be more important than human life, women’s rights and those voices that others want to silence by force ». Likewise, the Cannes Film Festival yesterday “vigorously” condemned the arrest of Alidoosti, while footballers such as Marc Bartra, Diego Godín or Borja Iglesias have also joined the support campaign calling for the possible execution of Nasr-Azadani to be stopped.