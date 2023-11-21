The Council of Ministers approved the official holiday agenda for the government and private sectors in the country for the year 2024.
The official holidays for the year 2024 were set, according to the agenda, as the New Year’s holiday, Eid al-Fitr, the Pause of Arafah, Eid al-Adha, the Hijri New Year, the Prophet’s birthday, and the National Day.
