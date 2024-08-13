If you are passionate about retrogaming, you are definitely in the right place at the right time: this afternoon Amazon Italy has once again made the game available The C64 Maxi with a 4% discount. If you are interested in purchasing it, simply click on this addressor alternatively you can click on the box immediately below.
The C64 Maxi is available on Amazon at 124.37 eurosagainst the 129.99 euros of the original suggested list price. The product is obviously Sold and shipped by Amazonso you can safely take advantage of the Prime service to guarantee free one-day delivery.
Relive the magic of the Commodore 64
This is a reproduction that is completely faithful to the original, with life-size dimensions and a keyboard reproduced in the smallest details. You will have the possibility to choose three modesrespectively C64, VIC 20 And Carousel Games. You can connect The C64 Mini to your TV via HDMI input, giving you a720p imagewith a refresh rate of 60 or 50 Hz.
The joystick in this case has been updated with the presence of microswitches, making the experience even more enjoyable than in the past. Each player can load and save your games favorites through the use of a USB stickin a simple and intuitive way.
