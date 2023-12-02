Everything was already ready in the church of Santiago, one of the best-known in Jerez de la Frontera, for a grand wedding that had aroused the interest of a good number of curious people who were crowding around the area. Some of the 500 guests had already entered the temple and others were on their way when the news began to spread like wildfire: there is no wedding. It has been suspended.

There are still many open questions about the reasons that led the Sevillian bullfighter Juan Ortega this Saturday to abandon his girlfriend, the Jerez cardiologist Carmen Otte, half an hour before the wedding. She did it, according to what has emerged, after a telephone conversation in which the right-hander expressed his doubts regarding the momentous step they were about to take.

Juan Ortega was born in Seville in 1990 and took the alternative on April 15, 2006 in the Pozoblanco bullring, with Enrique Ponce as godfather. Professional colleagues such as José Luis Vázquez, Pepe Luis Vargas, Chicuelo Jr., Morante de la Puebla, Roca Rey and Curro Romero had also traveled to Jerez, who two decades ago also called off his wedding with Carmen Tello two weeks before the scheduled date. , although some time later they resumed the relationship and sealed their commitment.

The bullfighter who shied away from passing through the altar is an agronomist, like the father of his girlfriend and best man at a wedding whose banquet was to be held in the historic González Byass wineries.