The data for Saturday 15 May. The positivity rate rises slightly to 13.9%

There are 27,162 new cases of Covid in Italy (36,042 on May 14) compared to 194,577 swabs carried out out of a total of 217,853,667 since the beginning of the emergency. what is read in the bulletin of the Ministry of Health-Istituto Superiore di Sanit. In the last 24 hours there have been 62 deaths (on 14 May 91) bringing the total of victims since the beginning of the pandemic to 165,244. With those of today, the total cases of Covid in Italy become 17,057,873. Currently the positives are 998,118 (-2,670), 990,239 people in home isolation. 7,532 hospitalized with symptoms, 347 of which in intensive care. The discharged / healed are 15,894,511 with an increase of 30,334 units in the last 24 hours. The region with the highest number of new cases in the last 24 hours was Lombardy (3,399), then Campania (3,330), Veneto (2,428), Lazio (2,943) and Emilia-Romagna (2,528).