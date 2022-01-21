from Paola Caruso

The data for Friday 21 January. Brusaferro (Iss): There is a start of stabilization of the curve. The positivity rate drops to 16% with 1,117,553 swabs. Hospitalizations: -174, a reduction in the medical area had not been seen since the end of October. Intensive care: +9

I am 179.106

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 188,797, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 9,603,856

the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 373

(yesterday 385), for a total of 142,963 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 6,765,190 And 171,565 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 143,029). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in all 2,695,703equal to +13.662 compared to yesterday (+55.451 the day before). See also Covid, in Italy a boom in infections among children. The Omicron Vaccine Embankment

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) were 1,117,553, or 7,287 more than yesterday when it was 1,10,266. The positivity rate drops to 16% (the approximation of 16.03%); yesterday it was 17%.

Less infections in 24 hours than yesterday. the usual ups and downs of the curve that moves down before the weekend. At the scenario level, there is not a big change from yesterday. The slowdown in growth, seen in recent days, should manifest itself next week with the beginning of the downward trend. Except surprises. A small improvement can be seen from the comparison with last Friday, when they were recorded +186,253 cases with a rate of 16.4%: today in fact there are fewer new infections than that day, with a slightly lower percentage (16% against 16.4%). We are in a transitory situation, but less worse than we thought two months ago. From the next few weeks there will be an important decline in the contagion curve, explains the microbiologist Andrea Crisanti, to the microphones of A Sheep Day on Rai Radio1. See also Aids, D'Ettorre (Pol. Umberto I): "To bring out the submerged, involve every discipline"

According to the monitoring of the ISS

, the symptomatic Rt index drops to 1.31 (it was 1.56 in the previous report), with a forecast of 1.03 for next week, and the incidence of cases stands at 2,011 per 100,000 inhabitants (it was 1,988 per 100 thousand). But various regions have had problems submitting the data and there may be underreporting. We see a start of stabilization of the curve, after twelve weeks of continuous growth, underlines Silvio Brusaferro, president of the ISS. From Monday Abruzzo, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Piedmont and Sicily pass in the orange zone.

The health system Ordinary hospitalizations decrease for the first time in 2022: a reduction in this sector has not occurred since the end of October. While those in resuscitation slightly increase. The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am -174 (yesterday +159), for a total of 19,485 hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care (TI) are +9 (yesterday +10) – this is the balance between the people who left and those who entered ICU -, bringing the total of the most seriously ill patients to 1,707with 148 admissions to resuscitation (yesterday 155). See also Iss: in intensive care 26.7 unvaccinated and 0.9 with the third dose in 100 thousand cases

