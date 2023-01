Ukrainian soldiers from the Volyn Territorial Defense brigade take part in an exercise near the border with Belarus, reinforced yesterday by kyiv. / REUTERS

Vladimir Putin seems determined to burn all his cartridges in the war, and quickly, even if to do so he must revolutionize the military leadership. Western analysts are still surprised by the sudden appointment of Valeri Gerasimov as the top military commander of the theater of operations in Ukraine. The Russian president opens like this