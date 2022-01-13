It has been a little over a month since Halo Infinite came to consoles Xbox. The latest adventure of the Master Chief it was a breath of fresh air for the franchise with its new game mechanics in a semi-open world. That is why it has been very well received by critics and fans.

The latter have taken advantage of the freedom of Halo Infinite to test your skills and share your fun achievements with the world. Some time ago we shared that a player had managed to eliminate 23 others with a single bullet. Now we bring you someone with another quite remarkable feat

Finishing Halo Infinite without using bullets is possible

Being a first person shooter, anyone would think that it is impossible to finish the story of Halo Infinite without firing a single shot. However, one intrepid gamer has accomplished something that would make anyone blush. Spartan. Not only did he finish the entire game without using a single bullet, he did so on the highest difficulty.

The one who accomplished this amazing feat was the speedrunner known as Simply & Slick. Through your account Youtube shared a video where he shows that it is possible to finish Halo Infinite without firing a single shot. Also, to cement his point well, he did it on the highest difficulty possible. Here we leave them.

As you could see, the speedrunner himself established the rules that he would follow to achieve his mission. It was only allowed to use melee weapons and the glitches that are currently in Halo Infinite. He did not use any hacks or mods to finish the game at legendary, which further highlights his abilities in the game.

Most of the video their defenses are energy swords and fusion cores that can be found in a myriad of places. When he’s not fighting, he resorts to running away with the trusty grapple, one of the firsts in Halo Infinite. Although there will surely be those who minimize its achievement due to the glitches and the fact that it does not kill all the enemies, we believe it was a titanic feat. Do you think you can replicate it?

