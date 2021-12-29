There first episode from The Book of Boba Fett, the new series set in the Star Wars universe and starring the famous bounty hunter Boba Fett, is now available on Disney + for all subscribers to the service.

The following episodes will debut every Wednesday until the end of the first season, which will consist of a total of seven episodes, with the last one scheduled for February 9th. In summary, here’s when all episodes of The Book of Boba Fett will be available:

Episode 1 – available today (December 29, 2021)

Episode 2 – January 5, 2022

Episode 3 – January 12, 2022

Episode 4 – January 19, 2022

Episode 5 – January 26, 2022

Episode 7 – February 9, 2022

The Book of Boba Fette follows legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett (played by Temuera Morrison) and the infallible mercenary Fennec Shand (played by Ming-Na Wen) as they make their way through the galaxy’s underworld, eventually returning to the planet Tatooine for reclaim the territory once controlled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate. The series therefore explores the past of the character of Boba Fett and shows what happened to him between the events of the film The Empire Strikes Back and of the season 2 of The Mandalorian.

Also available on Disney + is the documentary Under the Elmo: In the Footsteps of Boba Fett and the two seasons of the series The Mandalorian. Especially the last one we advise you to retrieve it, if you have not already seen it, since it is closely connected with The Book of Boba Fett. Plus, here’s a behind-the-scenes video with director Dave Filoni talking about work on the Disney + series.