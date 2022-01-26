The Book of Boba Fettthe branded TV series Disney + and dedicated to the famous bounty hunter Boba Fetthas come to fifth episodepublished on the streaming platform today, Wednesday 26 January 2022. The series, which boasts the wonderful and unmistakable atmospheres of the universe of Star Warsfocuses on the controversial character of Boba, played by Temuera Morrison – flanked by the mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) -, and on the events that followed his alleged death at the hands of Sarlacc.

ATTENTION! This review contains plot details of the episodes released so far. We invite you to proceed with caution.

This is the Way

The fifth episode of The Book of Boba Fett differs greatly from the previous ones. The series is in fact centered on the character of Boba Fett, famous bounty hunter and main antagonist in two films of the original trilogy of Star Wars. In this new episode, however, the character of Temuera Morrison does not appear physically, although there are some links to his history.

The episode sees the return of Din Djarinprotagonist of the series The Mandalorian, in which Boba Fett also appears. From the very first moments we realize that the man who appeared on the screen is not Boba. A first glance at Mando’s armor is enough to re-catapult viewers into the TV series dedicated to him. The bounty hunter finds himself in a butcher’s shop, looking for the Klatooinian Kaba Baiz, on which there is a size. From this moment, the episode continues linearly following Din who, no longer having to deal with Grogulook for a new job.

The strict rules of the Mandalorians provide, in fact, a absolute prohibition helmet removal. However, in the second season of The MandalorianMando had to make the difficult choice of take it off, going against the law that no living being should ever see a Mandalorian in the face. Once confessed to this “mistake”, although the Mandalorians are left in 3, Din is removed from the Tribe.

The episode is structured in a slow way and with few twists, however managing to keep the attention of the spectators alive thanks to the return of a beloved character like Mando. A good part of the episode will also concern the bounty hunter’s attempt to return to Grogu, and look for a new means of transport after the loss of the Razor Crest. For this, he goes to Mos Eisley, from Peli Mottoa mechanic that has also appeared several times in The Mandalorianand interpreted by Amy Sedaris.

What about Boba Fett?

In the fifth episode of The Book of Boba Fett, as already mentioned above, there is no presence of Boba Fett himself. Although Fennec Shand appears, with the intent of enlist Din Djarin to fight alongside Boba in view of the imminent political war, there is no trace of the former bounty hunter. The same title of the episode, The return of the Mandalorian, it is quite explanatory. Boba’s absence is, however, justified. In the fourth episode, in fact, the dominance of the timeline of the past was seen, based on the memories of Boba Fett, in which the latter had been “admitted” to a group of Tusken after having saved himself from Sarlacc.

The extermination of the entire camp had led Boba to search vengeance and, during the mission, the man had met for the first time Fennec, the mercenary who later became his right hand. This, coupled with the fact that Mando has just been recruited, could mark the end of the past timeline. Now it is about the present that The Book of Boba Fett intend to focus?

In Tatooine, in an effort to restore order to the streets and best perform the role of DaimyoBoba is having several difficulties as well as some resistence by the most influential political forces in the area. The mayor of Mos Espa was the first, but not the only, to make it clear that he did not like the throne previously occupied by Jabba the Hutt is now in the hands of Boba Fett.

In the face of an impending confrontation, both political and social, it is of fundamental importance that the former bounty hunter (now with the support of the new bounty hunter) alliances possible, to have support and not fall victim to the political games of the opponents.