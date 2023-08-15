The Official State Gazette (BOE) has published this Tuesday the so-called catalog of difficult-to-cover occupations, which establishes the profiles that companies can hire abroad to fill vacancies that are not covered by nationals.

As this newspaper published, the document includes professionals from the construction sector for the first time, although with a markedly technical nature.

Specifically, the list includes carpenters and aluminum, metal and PVC assemblers; electrical installers of buildings and homes; electrical installers in general; and driver-operators of truck cranes, fixed cranes and mobile cranes. Staff that joins the most common occupations on the list, which focus on athletes, professional trainers and the sailing industry.

The Minister of Social Security, José Luis Escrivá, thus closes an objective that had been set for months, and that had found opposition from both the unions and the employer. The gap also opened with the Ministry of Labor of Yolanda Díaz, which finally gave in, although only halfway, since the list does not include such common positions as laborers or foremen, focusing on technical and specialized personnel.

After months of negotiation, both ministries, the employers’ association and the workers’ organizations recently reached an agreement at the table of the tripartite commission for the definitive catalog to be published in the BOE.

At the time, CC OO already expressed its disagreement with this measure of bringing workers from outside when there are almost three million unemployed, although it decided “not to oppose it to demonstrate its institutional loyalty.” «We do not believe that there are deficiencies in the Spanish labor market, but rather that it is a commonplace used by certain employers. What there is in some sectors is a lack of wages, conditions and hiring, “denounced a few weeks ago José Antonio Moreno, confederal head of the union’s Migration and its representative at the negotiating table, who calls for promoting the employability of the unemployed.

Training the unemployed has also been a frequently repeated request by the National Construction Confederation (CNC). Its president, Pedro Fernández Alén, has called for a crash plan to train four groups: the unemployed, women, youth and immigrants.

If, once it is launched, it is not possible to cover all the demand, his proposal involves taking another step to make it easier for people to be brought in from outside. Another way would be to train irregular immigrants in Spain, between 300,000 and 600,000, according to Social Security figures.

In any case, the reality is that the need for labor in construction is pressing. The CNC employers estimate that some 700,000 workers will be needed to be able to execute the recovery plan, since seven out of every ten euros of European funds are linked to projects in the sector.