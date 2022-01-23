On the territory of the waste sorting plant in Tyumen, workers found the body of a man on the conveyor. About it informs “72.ru” with reference to the press service of the regional department of the UK.

The body of a Russian was found on Saturday, January 22, it accidentally entered the enterprise along with waste. The man was undressed, his body covered with tattoos.

“The matter is currently under investigation. The circumstances of the incident are being established, ”the message says.

It is noted that the identity of the man has not yet been established.

Earlier in December, it was reported that in the Kemerovo region, a drunk man fell asleep right on the corpse of his friend, whom he himself decided to beat during a feast. Friends drank together, during a quarrel, a man attacked a drinking buddy and beat him to death.