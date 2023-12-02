The big snowfall paralyzes southern Germany: Munich closes the airport

Munich airport has canceled all flights due to a snowstorm that hit southern Germany and parts of Austria and Switzerland. After initially announcing a halt to air traffic until midday on Saturday, the airport said flights would not resume until 6 a.m. on Sunday. Other airports in the region, including in the Swiss financial capital, Zurich, also announced delays and cancellations due to bad weather. Trains to and from Munich central station were blocked. The dpa news agency reported that some passengers from Munich and the nearby city of Ulm spent Friday night on trains due to the service disruption.



(reuters)

Bad weather caused accidents and inconveniences throughout the region. Police in Lower Bavaria, the region northwest of Munich, said they responded to 350 snow and ice-related accidents between Friday evening and Saturday, some of which resulted in minor or moderate injuries. In Austria and Switzerland, new snowfall led officials to raise the alarm about the danger of avalanches. The provinces of Tyrol and Vorarlberg in western Austria have raised their avalanche warnings to the second-highest level.