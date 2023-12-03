Cover of the special issue on luxury of ‘El País Semanal’.

The latest Forbes list of the richest in 2023 is led by magnate Elon Musk, boss of giants such as Tesla and X Corp. He is followed by Bernard Arnault, CEO of Louis Vuitton Möet Hennessy, the largest luxury brand conglomerate on the planet. , with brands such as Dom Pérignon, Christian Dior or Tiffany & Co. Arnault sells the champagne that previous winners such as Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates or himself drank and drink to celebrate their status as the richest on the planet. He sells luxury, a business that could close the year with a turnover of 1.5 billion euros. In this week’s special The weekly country We explore this phenomenon, which ranges from the rise of private aviation to the real estate market boom. premium. We also analyze their power balances and try to guess who the real customers of all this are. Those people who have plenty of reasons to toast, but who, as we also say, from toasting so much it seems that their champagne could run out. And it’s not a metaphor.

Check out all the pieces from the special report on luxury below The weekly country.