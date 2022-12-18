Like THC from marijuana, users can expect to get high after using HHC products like these: https://purekana.com/collections/hhc-products/ from PureKana. However, the potency of HHC is about half that of ‘regular’ THC, making the compound far more appealing for daytime use among people who want to relax but still need to be productive throughout the morning, afternoon, and evening.

This article discusses what HHC products are, how companies make them, and where you can find HHC for sale online. We’ll also talk about the effects of HHC products so you can make an informed, well-rounded decision on the best time to use it.

What Are HHC Products?

The simplest way to describe hexahydrocannabinol (HHC) products is that they’re a chemically altered form of THC. Believe it or not, making HHC from THC is pretty simple – as long as you’re a professional chemist and have access to fancy chemical equipment.

Through a process called hydrogenation, chemists can add individual hydrogen molecules to “standard” delta-9-THC, thereby converting THC into an entirely different compound – HHC.

Currently, very few manufacturers have the skill or expertise to hydrogenate THC to make commercially-viable amounts of HHC products. The few manufacturers that do have the ability to make HHC products, like PureKana, mostly make the products in the form of vape cartridges. Vapes have the advantage of being able to provide fast-acting effects, with most users feeling the effects of the HHC high within minutes of inhaling.

The Effects of HHC Products

As we stated in the introduction to this article, the effects of HHC products are often regarded as being about half as potent as that of THC. The difference in potency relates to how the HHC compound interacts with CB1 and CB2 receptors in the body’s brain and central nervous system.

Unlike THC, which directly binds to CB receptors in the brain to produce a psychoactive sensation, HHC has more of an indirect affinity for CB receptors. Chemical messengers in the brain and central nervous system are still triggered, but it does not overwhelm the mind to the point of feeling “stoned.” Rather, most people that use HHC products describe more of a calming effect that produces a subtle, very enjoyable high, but still leaves them completely in control as far as their ability to work, socialize, and perform various tasks.

The Best Time of Day to Use HHC

Since the effects of HHC are far milder than THC, many users find they enjoy using HHC products during the day, or even in the morning before work (as long as you work from home and don’t have to drive).

Also, many users describe the effects of HHC as slightly energizing – another reason why many choose to take a few puffs in the morning. That being said, the reality is that HHC products can be enjoyable to use at any time of the day – morning, afternoon, or night. It all depends on what you’ve got going on, and what exactly you’re trying to achieve.

The good news is that the HHC does not (for most people) affect their ability to socialize. While many get high from marijuana and can barely formulate a coherent sentence (let alone carry on an important work conversation), you should still be in full control even at the height of the HHC high. In an optimal situation, you’ll feel calm, relaxed, happy, energized, and fully in control of your mental, physical, and communication abilities.

Be Wary of Where You’re Getting Your HHC Products From

One thing that’s very important to point out is that HHC products are still far from regulated. While the products are becoming more and more popular, little is actually known about how manufacturers are making the products, whether they’re safe, and whether or not they contain trace amounts of THC.

For this reason, we would highly advise anyone looking to try HHC to stick with a trusted, well-established brand like PureKana. PureKana has been a leading American CBD brand for years, and has recently ventured into the “alternative cannabinoid” market, including selling HHC products online that are made from hemp-derived THC.

Ordering from a popular and trusted brand like this reduces the risk of danger from an unsafe product, and will ultimately allow to have a safe, enjoyable, and authentic HHC experience.