Pandoro, here is the best of 2022. The ranking

Pandoro is a traditional product that must follow specific rules established in 2005 by the interministerial decree to protect its quality. You can call Pandoro only if made with certain ingredients.

As with the panettone, also for the Pandoro the use of other fatty ingredients other than butter (and cocoa butter) is not allowed, the dough to make it must contain a certain amount of egg yolk and the yeast used must be natural, to give that slightly acidic note to the preparation. It often happens to come across products similar to pandoro, but which have nothing to do with this Christmas cake.

They often show the same shape as pandoro but the ingredients are totally different, for example there may be other less valuable fats instead of eggs and yolks, powdered ingredients and so on.

Laboratory tests

Other consumption he first evaluated the ingredients and the quantities used in the references examined. Fortunately, no problem of this type arose: the weight corresponded to that declared on the label, the quantity of butter and eggs complied with the legal limits. Only the Pandoro Balocco was penalized for a quantity of butter at the legal limit.

The taste test with confectioners and consumers

The blind taste test was carried out both by a jury of expert pastry chefs and by ordinary consumers, who evaluated its external and internal appearance, aroma and taste. The jury of pastry chefs did not appreciate three pandoro in particular for their aroma and taste: Melegatti, From the Hill And Balocco.

As regards instead the tasting of the consumers always carried out blindly (without knowing the packaging and brand of the product), they appreciated the pandoro of the discounter, also awarded by the magazine as the Best Buy. Consumers also rated negatively (just reaching enough) the same 3 pandoro penalized by the jury of pastry chefs.

The test awarded the Pandoro Three Marys (from 1 kg, average price of 12.65 euros). At the taste test it satisfied both the jury of pastry chefs and consumers. In the ranking of Other consumption in 4th place we also find a discount pandoro, or the Pandoro DUCA MOSCATI from Eurospin (from 1 kg, average price of 4.64) positively evaluated both in the taste test by consumers and for the quality of the ingredients used in the recipe and awarded as Best Buy for the quality/price ratio.

