This Wednesday, March 27, Millonarios and Santa Fe faced each other again on the field. With 3 goals from Daniel Cataño, Santiago Giordana and Diego Hernández, the ambassador team won the victory on date 15 of the BetPlay Dimayor 2024-1 League.

Although the 'Cardinals' started on the right foot thanks to a goal from Hugo Rodallega, those led by Alberto Gamero rose and broke a streak of seven games without a win. In this way, they re-entered the fight to be among the eight.

The tie came from Daniel Cataño, who scored Millonarios' first goal with a great header after a cross from Jhoan Hernández. A few minutes later, Santiago Giordana made it 2-1 and gave the ambassador the lead. The final score was sealed with a goal against Diego Hernández.

Until the arch opened and in what way. Acrobatic goal by Santiago Giordana to put Millonarios 2-1 over Santa Fe in the capital classic.⚽️Ⓜ️ pic.twitter.com/paSXOSvRNt — Juan Andrés Pineda (@juanpinedar27) March 28, 2024

After yesterday's classic, Millonarios was in ninth place with 16 points and Santa Fe is fourth with 24 points. The 'albiazules' will face off, this Saturday at 8:30 pm at the Metropolitano de Techo, against Fortaleza, while the 'cardinals' will do the same on Sunday against Patriotas.

As expected, the victory of the blues in the 315th edition of the capital derby in El Campín did not go unnoticed by the fans, who took to social networks with all kinds of memes. Cerveza Andina, sponsor of non-professional soccer, was one of the first to react to Millonarios' victory against Santa Fe.

Below is a compilation of the best memes left by this Wednesday's capital classic.

The best memes from the classic Millionaires vs. Santa Fe

More news in EL TIEMPO

VALERIA CASTRO VALENCIA

DIGITAL REACH

TIME