The Altai Art Museum in Barnaul appealed to the townspeople with a request to support the Spasskoe-Lutovinovo Museum-Reserve in the Oryol region and vote for the Turgenev oak as the main tree of Europe. The fact is that the oak that participated in the competition died during a hurricane.

The tree was planted 198 years ago by writer Ivan Turgenev. It was included in the Register of old-growth trees. In 2021, it was recognized as the main tree of Russia, and in February, the oak was supposed to participate in the European Tree of the Year competition.

However, a hurricane wind uprooted the legendary tree. This, however, did not prevent him from taking part in the European competition.

The competition will last until February 28, writes altapress.ru.

Spasskoe-Lutovinovo is the estate of Ivan Turgenev’s mother Varvara Petrovna Lutovinova. After the death of the writer, the heirs removed the furniture from Spassky, and in 1906 the house burned down. After 15 years, the territory of the estate was recognized as a state reserve, in 1937 restoration work began. The museum was opened in 1976.