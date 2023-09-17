With one eye on the sky, with the hope that no drop would water down the night, and with the other fixed on the stage, with the overflowing hope of singing and vibrating again with Lori Meyers, Arde Bogotá and La Plazuela, among others. This is how the thousands of people who gathered in Molina de Segura experienced B-SIDE, which marks the end of the summer festival route in the Region of Murcia. Attendees of all ages came to the Molina event venue to face the meteorological fear, which has so punished the town in the last few hours, and to put on that festival outfit that will soon return to the closet until next season.

Enjoying, singing, dancing, laughing and toasting to the rhythm of indie and the most modernized flamenco is what all the music lovers and neighbors from different parts of the Community went looking for who did not miss the opportunity to experience the eighteenth edition of the Molinese festival, once again full of exciting concerts. Just as there is no life without music, it is impossible to understand September without the B-Side festival.

From six in the afternoon, the Molina de Segura (REMO) event venue began to slowly fill with color. Also about music: Glassio, Carlos Vudú and El Clan Jukebox and Hinds were the first to take the stage. A quite forceful musical appetizer that people accompanied, above all, with beer. This is also true of the earth, it could not be less. All this while waiting for the main course, for which many saved room. «It is a pleasure that the Region of Murcia and Molina have festivals like this. We come to enjoy La Plazuela, which they say has the best live show of the moment, but we are also big fans of Lori Meyers and, above all, of Arde Bogotá, which the earth always pulls », point out the Murcian Adrián Ruiz and the friends of he.

Shortly before Lori Meyers began, a large wave of people gathered at the door. The desire to see the headliners was mixed with few organization members at the door, something that was resolved in a few minutes. The traditional festival look was joined by the occasional FC Cartagena t-shirt: here Arde Bogotá sings and you have to see it dressed to the nines.

“There is no better place to say goodbye to the summer, there is no better place to say goodbye to festivals, and even more so with this great lineup,” said Francisco Pérez, who does not usually miss any edition. “Bogotá is burning and Lori Meyers next to the house, how can I not come,” said David Martínez, another resident of Murcia. Dances, hugs, toasts and thousands of smiles. Molina and the entire Region of Murcia vibrate again with the B-Side festival. Music always appears as the best excuse to have an extraordinary time.