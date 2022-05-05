In the month of March alone, 4 million foreign tourists arrived in Spain, which already represents 71% of those who landed in our country in the same month of 2019, before the pandemic broke out. And they spent more than they did then: 1,257 euros on average each, almost 200 euros more than the 1,068 euros in March 2019.

And the average daily expenditure grows by 20% to 157 euros, and that the average duration of international tourist trips is 8 days, 0.5 less than in March 2021, according to data published this Thursday by the INE. That is 7 euros more a day than what they spent in March 2019.

Even so, total spending remains 15% below 2019 levels, but already exceeding 5,000 million. Specifically, total revenue reached 5,069 million euros, which represents an increase of no less than 830% compared to the same month of 2021, although it must be taken into account that at that time there were still exit restrictions in some countries due to the pandemic.

The Minister of Tourism, Reyes Maroto, explained in a statement that this trend will “intensify” in the summer period, with results that “make us optimistic” such as scheduled air capacity on international flights from April to June, which exceeds 29 million seats.

In the accumulated of the year, the total expenditure of visitors increased almost 800% compared to last year, reaching 11,853 million euros, 3,500 million less than in the first quarter of 2019.

The British in the lead



Of the 4 million foreign tourists who arrived in Spain in March, the majority were British. A country that, after leaving restrictions behind, has recovered pre-pandemic levels. In March, 826,400 British tourists arrived, 18% of the total, and spent 1,013 million euros in Spain, 20% of the total.

In the first three months of the year, the number of tourists increased by almost 700% compared to the first quarter of 2021, reaching almost 9.7 million visitors, compared to only 1.2 million last year.

After the United Kingdom, German and French tourists visited our country the most, with 608,800 and 457,000 arrivals, respectively. Among the rest of the countries, the growth compared to last year in Ireland (+2,500%), the United States (1,900%) and the Nordic countries (1,300%) stand out.

The main destination of these tourists was the Canary Islands (33% of total spending in March and 1.1 million visitors), Andalusia (15% of spending and 610,000 people) and Catalonia (14.5% of total spending and 703,000 tourists).