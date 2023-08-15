Tuesday, August 15, 2023, 00:32



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Jumilla will live today, the festivity of the Assumption of the Virgin, the big day of its patron saint festivities and with a novelty: the salute that will be held in honor of the Patron Saint from the castle, at ten in the morning, and the ringing in unison of the church bells throughout the city. The morning Eucharist, at twelve, will complete the religious honors to the Patron Saint, together with the eight o’clock mass and the procession that will go through the streets of the town, organized by the Virgen de la Asunción Brotherhood.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, the traditional votive procession of San Roque, protector of the town, will take place, and at night one of the most emblematic acts of the Harvest Festival, the Grape Offering parade and the first must to the Child of the Grapes.

42 Folklore Festival



The first Sunday of the fair took place the children’s parade organized by the Federation of Peñas de la Fiesta de la Vendimia, in which 19 floats participated. The 42nd National Folklore Festival was also closed in the Glorieta garden, with an absolute crowd, and in which it was possible to enjoy the dances of the participating groups that night, coming from Torremolinos, Andratx, Badajoz and the host, the Group of Choirs and Dances Francisco Salzillo de Jumilla.

The night before, more than five hundred people enjoyed the wonderful Folk Evening offered by the mythical Galician group Milladoiro, on the same stage as the Glorieta, a performance consolidated over the years.