Argentine soccer will return on February 11 and the League Cup draw was held yesterday. In total there are 28 participants in the highest category and a contest will be played that will begin with two zones.
The top four teams from each zone will qualify for the quarterfinals. There a single game will be played, on the court of the team that was best positioned in the table. From semifinals, matches will be played in a neutral stadium. The champion will qualify for the Copa Libertadores 2023 and the points will have value for the averages.
The particularity of the draw, which generated a lot of controversy on social networks, was that it was broadcast. The television channels were not present and it was not shown in any streaming.
In this cup we will have the date of the classics again. It will be in the 7, which will be played on the weekend of March 20. Here we tell you the detail of how the areas were.
Zone A:
Workshops, San Lorenzo, Defense and Justice, Sarmiento, Banfield, Argentinos, Gimnasia, Racing, Unión, Atlético Tucumán, River, Newell’s, Board of Trustees and Platense.
Zone B:
Godoy Cruz, Huracán, Arsenal, Barracas Central, Lanús, Vélez, Estudiantes, Independiente, Colón, Central Córdoba, Boca, Rosario Central, Aldosivi and Tigre.
Zone A
Banfield – San Lorenzo
Racing – Gymnastics
Newell’s – Defense and Justice
Board of Trustees – Argentines
Union – River
Platense – Workshops
Sarmiento – Atlético Tucumán
Zone B
Hurricane – Lanús
Students – Independent
Arsenal – Rosario Central
Velez – Aldosivi
Boca – Colon
Godoy Cruz – Tiger
Central Córdoba – Barracas Central
