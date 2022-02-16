The anthem of the USSR was played live from Kiev by Reuters. The broadcast began on Tuesday, February 15, on YouTubeagency channel.

Reuters launched a live broadcast from Kiev called “View of the Kiev Maidan against the backdrop of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.” In the course of the broadcast, other music was heard in the background.

“Russia says it has withdrawn troops from the border with Ukraine, but the West says it has not yet seen evidence,” the caption to the video says.

Related materials:

Earlier, the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov advised Ukrainians to set alarms after British media reports about the exact time of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden has announced that Russia has set February 16 as the start date for its “invasion” of Ukraine. Later, the British newspaper The Sun, in its material, named the exact time and date of the alleged Russian invasion of Ukraine. A full-scale operation, according to the publication, should begin at 4:00 Moscow time (3:00 Kiev time) on February 16.