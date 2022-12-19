Analyst Antonov advised not to buy currencies of unfriendly countries

BitRiver financial analyst Vladislav Antonov in an interview with the agency “Prime” named the best currency to buy in 2023 and told whether it is worth investing in foreign currencies.

“I would not buy currencies of unfriendly countries. Moscow exchange stopped trading in the British pound. If the NCC falls under sanctions, the exchange will stop trading in dollars and euros,” the expert said.

According to him, it is necessary to invest in the foreign currency of unfriendly countries exactly as much as is necessary for foreign trips and other business and personal purposes.

The analyst believes that until the geo-economy stabilizes, it is worth abandoning purchases of the euro and the dollar. “With a relatively strong ruble, it is not worth considering investing in the currency of Western countries at all,” Antonov added.

At the same time, the currencies of friendly countries are not interesting because of their low liquidity. Thus, only currency trading remained, but this requires trading experience and the ability to calculate the risks of transactions, the source warned the agency.

