YouTuber NostalgiaNexus has published a new video of his remake of Need for Speed: Most Wanted made using Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 5. It’s a long video containing 50 minutes of gameplay and showing the huge progress made in recent months by this interesting project.

The remake grows

The Need for Speed: Most Wanted remake stood out from other similar projects because of its quality, apparently really high. The new video was created to show the artificial intelligence of the police cars, a fundamental element of the gameplay. In short, now it no longer seems like we are simply facing a large technical demo, but a real game. The developer also improved many textures and added various effects, such as speed-accentuating lines. He also improved the sounds of the BMW M3 GT.

In the video we can see some police chases. NostalgiaNexus also explored the city a bit to show off its progress.



A second video instead does the <strong>comparison between the original version</strong>dating back to 2005, and the remake.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K8WI1321MXc

As you can see, The visual improvements are really many. Of course, it is still a daunting project for a lone developer, but the results are proving him right. Unfortunately at the moment you can’t download the remake of Need For Speed: Most Wanted in any way. We imagine that it will be released when it is ready, but we cannot tell you when. In cases like this it is also difficult to make predictions, considering that we are not talking about a professional project. Furthermore, there is always the risk that Electronic Arts will ask for its removal, since they hold the copyright on the Need For Speed ​​series.