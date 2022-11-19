Those accused of killing Jamal Ben Ismail are being tried before the Casablanca Court in the eastern suburbs of the capital, Algiers, for the felony of “committing terrorist and subversive acts targeting state security and national unity,” and “participating in premeditated murder.”

In addition to these, 25 other defendants are being tried in this case, and the Public Prosecution requested a 10-year prison sentence against them, after they were charged with several charges, including “armed gathering” and “spreading terror among the population and creating an atmosphere of insecurity,” by filming Crime, mutilation of the dead body, and publication of photos and videos of these atrocities.

Jamal Ben Ismail was 38 years old when he voluntarily went to a town in Tizi-Ouzou, northwest of the country, to help extinguish forest fires that killed at least 90 people within a week.

When he learned that some of the townspeople suspected him of being involved in starting the fires because he was a stranger to the area, he hurried to surrender himself to the police, but a large crowd of angry citizens snatched him from the hands of the security forces, burned him alive, and mutilated his body.

Scenes spread on social media showed crowds surrounding the police car in which Ben Ismail was on board, then dragging him from inside and beating him.

During the trial, which started on Tuesday, video clips that the defendants had posted on social media showed details of the horrific crime.