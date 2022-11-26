At least 4,473 women were victims of femicide in 29 Latin American countries during 2021, reported this Friday the Gender Equality Observatory for Latin America and the Caribbean (OIG) of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (Cepal), on the Day International for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

“For a decade and a half, The States of Latin America and the Caribbean have recognized the seriousness of femicidal violence and the violent deaths of women due to genderwhich has been expressed in the approval of laws and protocols and in the construction of specific institutions”, says ECLAC in its report.

“Despite these advances, feminicide or femicide persists as a reality and there are no clear signs that the phenomenon is declining,” adds the agency.

The number represents at least 12 deaths from sexist violence per day in the region, a situation that the organization describes as “serious” in a context of greater vulnerability.

In 2021, of the 18 countries or territories in Latin America that provided information, 11 had a rate equal to or greater than one victim of femicide for every 100,000 women.

Between 60 and 76 percent of women (around two out of three) “have been victims of gender-based violence in different areas of their lives.” See also Tour de France 2022: stages, altimetry and daily classification

The highest rates of femicide in Latin America were registered in Honduras (4.6 cases per 100,000 women), the Dominican Republic (2.7 cases per 100,000 women), The Savior (2.4 cases per 100,000 women), bolivian (1.8 cases per 100,000 women) and Brazil (1.7 cases per 100,000 women).

In the Caribbean, meanwhile, a total of 28 women were victims of lethal gender-based violence in 11 countries and territories that provided information corresponding to 2021. belize Y guyana presented the highest rates in the Caribbean (3.5 and 2 per 100,000 women, respectively).

“The figures we present are unacceptable. Our obligation is to redouble our efforts so that women and girls in our region can truly exercise their right to live a life free of violence and discrimination,” said ECLAC executive secretary José Manuel Salazar-Xirinachs.

On the other hand, the report indicates that in 10 of the 18 Latin American countries analyzed, the rates of femicide or femicide remained equal to or higher than one case per 100,000 women between 2019 and 2021: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, El Salvador , Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Paraguay, the Dominican Republic and Uruguay.

Another fact of the report is that adolescents and young people between the ages of 15 and 29 make up the age group in which the highest proportion of cases of femicide or femicide are concentratedbased on data from 16 countries and territories in the region between 2019 and 2021.

“More than 4% of all these crimes correspond to girls under 14 years of age,” says Cepal.

In addition, in 2021, at least 781 girls, boys and adolescents and other dependents lost their mother or caregiver due to gender violence in 10 countries that have data on the matter.

This number, underlines the report, “reveals the great impact that gender violence has not only on the women victims, but also on their families, the community and society as a whole”.

As the OIG report explains, ECLAC accompanies several countries in the region in improving their administrative records on femicide or femicide, and “observes its general strengthening in terms of reliability, which enhances comparability at the regional level.”

The commission clarifies that a factor that should be highlighted is that the information on these cases “It is constantly updated by the countries”.

The report also emphasizes that femicide “is only the extreme expression of inequality, discrimination and multiple forms of violence against women and girls.”

Thus, it shows that, according to specialized national surveys in the region, between 60 and 76 percent of women (around two out of three) “have been victims of gender-based violence in different areas of their lives ”.

Also, on average, one in four women has been a victim or experiences physical and/or sexual violence by a perpetrator who was or is her partnerwhich carries the risk of lethal violence.

Two weeks ago, at the XV Regional Conference on Women in Latin America and the Caribbean, ECLAC member states committed to achieving a transformative recovery with gender equality aimed at sustaining life and moving towards the care society. .

The space agreed to “promote the adoption and implementation of laws, policies, comprehensive and multisectoral action plans, and educational programs to raise awareness, to prevent, address, punish, and eradicate all forms of violence and discrimination based on gender against women, in its different spheres and manifestations”.

WILLIAM MORENO HERNANDEZ

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

On twitter: @williammoher*With information from EFE and AFP