In the province of Florence a dog has fatally injured another dog and the owner of the animal that attacked the little dog did lose its tracks. The human dad of the Pinscher killed by another dog in San Piero a Sieve he denounced everything on social networks, hoping to be able to give justice to his beloved little dog, mortally wounded by a Czechoslovakian wolf.

Last Friday in the dog area of ​​San Piero a Sieve, a town in the province of Florence, Vittorio Lelli he was walking with his Pinscher still on a leash. Within the area there was already another dog, a Czechoslovakian wolf who no longer had a leash.

I had just entered the fenced area and my dog ​​was still on a leash. When the other dog on the other side ran to meet us. The mistress was turned away and she did not see immediately. As soon as she got close they sniffed and then she attacked him.

This is the story of Vittorio Lelliwho explained on social media how the other dog, in the total indifference of his owner, mortally wounded his Pinscher.

Only after the owner realized what had happened, she approached us and we divided them; but perhaps it was already too late. The injuries were too bad.

The man immediately took the dog to a veterinary clinic, but when he got to the doctor’s office he was already died.

Pinscher killed by another dog in San Piero a Sieve: the owner of the attacker didn’t even apologize

What hurt me the most was that the girl didn’t apologize at all for what happened. In fact, I verbally assaulted me saying that I should have warned her when I entered. She didn’t care about my dog’s demise, and she took the opportunity to escape.

These are the words of bitterness of the man who cries his dog: