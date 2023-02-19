He said after a press conference at the end of the African Union summit, which lasted two days: “We have met with the various parties, and we are in the process of working with them to determine the date and venue of the national conference,” according to what was reported by Agence France-Presse.

Moussa Faki Mahamat said that the conference “will be convened under the auspices of a high-level committee of the African Union,” chaired by Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso.

Libya was scheduled to witness presidential and legislative elections in December 2021, but they were postponed indefinitely, due to disagreements over the constitutional basis for elections and the presence of controversial candidates.

Faki Muhammad added, “A preparatory meeting was held a few weeks ago in Tripoli,” explaining that “the mercenaries’ departure was requested.”

He added, “Libyans should necessarily talk. I think it is a precondition for moving towards elections in a calm country.”