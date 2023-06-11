Spain has a leading bicycle industry in exports outside the EU. More than 180 companies produce bicycles, components and accessories for bicycles in Spain and the sector directly employs more than 24,000 people.

However, if measures that encourage demand for the purchase of bicycles such as direct aid are not implemented, the sector will destroy jobs and companies in 2023 and 2024, putting risk the competitiveness of Spanish companies compared to their European peers and delaying the transition towards more sustainable and healthy means of transport. This is reflected in the recent study published by the Association of Brands and Bicycles of Spain (AMBE), in collaboration with Sport Panel and the European Cyclists’ Federation (ECF), on the impact on CO2 emissions and employment of the establishment of state aid for the purchase of bicycles in Spain.

«The absence of state aid for the purchase of bicycles in Spain is unique in the European context. A measure that is enormously popular and effective in reducing emissions and creating local employment must be a priority for the central administration,” he commented. jesus freiregeneral secretary of AMBE during the presentation of the study.

According to the report, state aid of between 33 and 127 million euros per year would help 500,000 beneficiaries to purchase a bicycle, electric bicycle or cargo bicycle for their daily commutes and would generate a direct impact on the reduction of net CO2 emissions of at least least 11,167 tons per year, as well as exceeding 25,000 direct jobs in the sector.

In addition, according to the study that makes use of the HEAT tool of the World Health Organization (WHO), the use of the bicycle in Spain today prevents almost 1,400 premature deaths per year and generates net benefits on health of more than of 3,500 million euros per year. These data also show that the health benefits associated with reduced mortality are 13 times greater than the combined losses due to cyclists’ exposure to air pollution and traffic accidents.

“Promoting the use of the bicycle is a commitment to health and quality of life” declared holger hauboldDirector of Intellectual Property and Data Collection of the European Cyclists’ Federation (ECF) during his speech.

For this reason, and in order to maintain the level of employment and companies in the sector, as well as contribute to the development of the national industry and comply with the environmental commitments acquired by Spain, the study establishes several recommendations such as establishing state aid for the purchase of all types of bicycles (conventional, electric and cargo), aimed at individuals and companies through existing plans (MOVES and MOVES FLEETS) or newly created ones.

Spain also has its own resources and will soon have the European Social Climate Fund to establish these aids. Likewise, state aid should be at least 33 million euros per year in order to maintain employment and the production of bicycles in Spain.

Finally, the aid must be adapted to the type of bicycle (from a lower amount for conventional bicycles to a maximum amount for electric pedal-assisted cargo bicycles), with no price limit, but limited to a maximum amount of aid per type of vehicle or up to 50% of the PVP of this.