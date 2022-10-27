A sleep disorder specialist and associate professor of clinical medicine at the University of Southern California School of Medicine, Raj Dasgupta, advised to refrain from this challenge, especially for those with obstructive sleep apnea.

Dasgupta pointed out that not everyone who suffers from obstructive apnea knows this, as people with sleep disorder stop breathing frequently during the night, and there are more than one billion adults around the world between the ages of 30 and 69 years who are likely to have this condition. .

The participants promoted the challenge that sticking the mouth helps to see happy dreams, and others said that this contributes to anti-aging, and improves the appearance and appearance, according to the UBI news network.

Doctors say that limiting breathing to the nose or mouth alone causes snoring, thirst and dry mouth and results in a bad smell in the morning.

According to Dasgupta, closing the mouth with adhesive tape does not help in any way to sleep better, advising not to take the “Tik Tok” challenge, especially for those who suffer from sleep problems who do not know the exact cause.