British actor Tom Wilkinson, famous for his role in 'The Full Monty' and for having been nominated twice for an Oscar as best actor for In the Bedroom (2001) and as best actor, has died at the age of 75. supporting role for Michael Clayton (2007). The actor has won a Golden Globe, a Bafta Award and an Emmy Award. The actor's passing was announced by his family, 'The Telegraph' reports.

“It is with great sadness that the family of Tom Wilkinson announces that he passed away suddenly at home on December 30. His wife and family were with him. The family requests privacy at this time,” read a statement from his agent to Wilkinson family name.