The Academy of Performing Arts of Spain has claimed the work “as a team”, “diversity” and the defense of “democracy” from the sector at its tenth gala, held this Monday at the Calderón Theater in Valladolid with messages of support for those affected by DANA that affected Valencia, Castilla-La Mancha and Andalusia.

Students from the Higher School of Dramatic Arts of Castilla y León opened the gala from different seats at the Calderón Theater in a performance in which he has praised the performing arts and the values ​​defended by the Academy. Afterwards, an event was led by the president of the entity, Cayetana Guillén Cuervo.

The actress has also asserted that the Academy of Performing Arts “beats and lives” for “dignify” the sector and “win” the “respect of all professionals” of the same. An objective that has been pursued since it was established, precisely ten years ago, a decade of “tireless work.”

Specifically, Guillén has been at the head of the entity for three years, a job that she faces “happy” and that she has thanked her predecessors, José Luis Alonso de Santos and Jesús Cimarro. He has also highlighted his parents, Fernando Guillén and Gemma Cuervo, who, as part of a saga of actors, taught him the power of the “transforming word” and the “critical spirit”, as well as betting on “diversity”.

In this sense, the president of the Academy has praised “gratitude, kindness, support, care and respect”, values ​​of the entity she directs and which has the purpose of being “a family of people who protect and recognize how well the other person has done.” “Working in company, as a team, that’s what artistic achievement is all about,” has added, to emphasize that, just as his parents did decades ago as “activist” artists, we must “help sustain” “democracy” with “a smile and from love.”

The president of the Academy of Performing Arts, Cayetana Guillén Cuervo, speaks at the gala. NACHO GALLEGO / EFE

Guillén Cuervo, who has highlighted the fact that the Academy was involved in drafting the Artistic Education Law, has also highlighted that the entity now intends work on “decentralization“. This is reflected in the celebration of this gala for the first time outside of Madrid, at the Calderón in Valladolid, one of the “most important” theaters. Thus, it has been announced that the Talía Awards, organized by this entity, will present one of its Extraordinary Awards to Castilla y León at its gala on January 11 at the Fernán Gómez Theater.

The gala also featured several shows of support for those affected by DANA that devastated eastern Spainwhich is why the first call for this ceremony on November 4 was canceled. Thus, the president of the Academy has regretted the “terrible” event and has assured that “the victims are in the day-to-day life” of the entity.

Awards ceremony

Presenters Astrid Jones and Rafa Sánchez joined the awards ceremony, starting with the Gold Medal for the Calderón Theater. The recognition was received by the mayor of Valladolid, Jesús Julio Carnero, who in a previous turn of speech, the councilor valued the city’s “commitment” to culture and has defined the people of Valladolid as “lovers of theater and the performing arts”, which is why he considers it an “honor” that this gala has arrived in the capital of Valladolid.

Carnero has also recalled different personalities from Valladolid linked to the sector, such as the performers Lola Herrera, Fernando Cayo, Emilio Gutiérrez Caba or Concha Velasco, as well as writers such as José Zorrilla or Miguel Delibes. He has also reaffirmed his support for the performing arts and, in this sense, he has recalled the importance that the recovery of the Calderón theater has had for Valladolid.

At this meeting, the Gold Medals to the Palacio de México, the Andalusian company ‘La Zaranda, Teatro Inestable de Nowhere’, the Palacio Valdés de Avilés (Asturias), the Teatro Romea and the Ibero-American Festival of the Golden Age of the Community of Madrid ‘Clásicos en Alcalá’. This latest recognition was collected by the Minister of Culture, Mariano de Paco, replacing the president of the Community, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who was not able to attend the event.





In his speech, De Paco advanced that the Ibero-American Festival of the Golden Age will change its name to the Hispano-American Festival in line with the defense of “Hispanicity” promoted by the Madrid autonomous executive. The Community will also guarantee the inclusion of artistic companies affected by DANA in “all festivals and exhibition centers” in the region, an “idea” that it hopes “will be embraced by other autonomous communities.”

A Gold Medal has also been awarded to the Teatro del Soho CaixaBank, located in Malaga. The theater manager, the actor Antonio Banderas, has collected the award from the Minister of Culture, Ernest Urtasun. At that time, he recalled that at the Calderón Theater he collected some of his first awards or the Spike of Honor from the Valladolid International Film Week (Seminci).

Likewise, the artist has emphasized that the award is for the Soho Theater team, a project that he launched after realizing that His “vocation” was not cinema, but theater, area in which he has claimed musical theater because it “unites all disciplines.”

Honorary academics

This gala has also served to name new Honorary Academics, among them Italian performer Ferruccio Soleri, who did not attend the gala but allowed his recognition to be dedicated to the actress Marisa Paredes, who recently died.

They have also been named Honorary Academics, the costume designer Emilio Sosa the playwright, pedagogue and theater director, José Sanchís Sinisterra, who has brought the public to its feet with applause; the actress Maribel Verdú, who has not been able to attend the appointment; Magician Pop, the dancer Lucia Lacarra and the first vice president of the Academy of Performing Arts of Spain in the first Board of Directors and president in the second Board of Directors, Jesus Cimarro.

From the stage, Cimarro has expressed his “joy” to see “political representatives of different parties sitting together”. Among them, the Minister of Culture (Sumar); the Minister of Equality, Ana Redondo (PSOE); the president of the Junta de Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco (PP); the Minister of Culture of the Community of Madrid (PP); the mayor of Valladolid (PP), or the Councilor for Culture of the Valladolid City Council, Irene Carvajal (Vox). He has asked them to “take care” of the culture.

The soprano Ainhoa ​​Arteta, also a 2024 Honorary Academician who was received on stage by Mañueco, shared Cimarro’s message and applauded the presence of “political representatives” at the event, “supporting something basic for this country, culture “. “A cultured country is a much freer and plural country. We are already setting an example of the pluralism we have,” he stated towards the end of a gala that concluded with a speech by the Minister of Culture.