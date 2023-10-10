Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Abu Dhabi Association of Jiu-Jitsu Professionals (AJP) organized 7 continental and national championships during the recent period with the participation of more than 2,000 male and female players from all over the world. The championships are: the National Championship in South Korea, the National Championship in Mexico, and the Continental Championship for Masters and Amateurs in Europe. The Continental Championship for Professionals in Europe, the Continental Championship for Juniors in Europe, in addition to the Grand Prix Championship without a suit in Turkey, and the Central West Regional Championship in Brazil.

The Grand Prix tournament, which was held in Turkey for 3 days, was the most prominent, as it witnessed the participation of 1,300 male and female players, representing 35 countries and 71 academies. The Abu Dhabi Professional Jiu-Jitsu Association tournaments are held as part of the association’s efforts to raise the level of the sport of Jiu-Jitsu globally, enhance sportsmanship and competition among athletes in this game, and exchange experiences and cultures between Emirati players and others from all over the world.

In its participation in the Continental Junior Championship, which was held in Europe with the participation of 68 academies, the Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club achieved a new achievement by obtaining second place. The Continental Professional Championship competitions also witnessed successful Emirati participation, with Sultan Al Hosani winning a silver in the 69 kg category for the brown belt, and the same for Zayed Al Kathiri in the 62 kg category for the black belt, in addition to Emirati Mitha Shuraim obtaining a bronze medal in the 55 kg category for the purple belt, and the same for Marwa Al Hosani in the 62 kg category for the black belt. 70 kg for purple belt.

Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Owais, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club, said that the club’s players obtaining second place in the continental championship reflects the extent of development that the players have reached, and the promising future that awaits them in the game, thanks to the support of the wise leadership, so that the UAE players will be at the forefront. Championships.